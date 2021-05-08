AR Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

