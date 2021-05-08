AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,900 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 1.4% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

