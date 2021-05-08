Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

