Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

