Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

