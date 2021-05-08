Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 218,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

