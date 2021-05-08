Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

APPN stock traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

