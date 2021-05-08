Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 2,955,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.38. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

