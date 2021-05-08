AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on APPF. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.