AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $130.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $40,493,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.