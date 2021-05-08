AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $130.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
APPF opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $186.59.
In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,200 shares of company stock worth $12,630,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AppFolio by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $40,493,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,353 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.