Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE:AFT opened at $15.41 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
