Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 914,003 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,095. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.