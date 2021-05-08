Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.71.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,704 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

