Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $646.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

