Anoncoin (ANC) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $563,444.67 and approximately $587.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

