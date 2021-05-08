Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02.

On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21.

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $328.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $331.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

