Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%.

Shares of ANIK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 163,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,899. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a PE ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

