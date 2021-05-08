Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

