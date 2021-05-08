Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
