Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $74.13, with a volume of 68477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

