Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Andritz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andritz (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.