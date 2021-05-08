Analyzing Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 2.40 $10.58 million $2.08 5.23 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 4.81 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Risk and Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Uniti Group and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uniti Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -63.32% N/A -13.64% Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

