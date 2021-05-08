Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Target Price at C$33.23

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.58 on Monday, reaching C$28.11. 306,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,262. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.30.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

