Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target at $181.40

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $135.96. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $136.20.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.