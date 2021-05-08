Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT at $82.00

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

