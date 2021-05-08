Analysts Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

