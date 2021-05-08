Analysts Set Expectations for Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
