Analysts Set Expectations for Hutchison China MediTech Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HCM opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.