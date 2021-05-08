Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price at $118.81

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.81.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,287,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,200 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

