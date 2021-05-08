Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $38.08

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

