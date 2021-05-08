Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $125.88

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.