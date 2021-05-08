Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.09 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

