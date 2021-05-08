Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.35 Million

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post sales of $651.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.90 million and the lowest is $648.80 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $584.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.