Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,544,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

