Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $59.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $241.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $242.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.62 million, with estimates ranging from $247.25 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 55,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

