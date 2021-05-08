Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $59.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $241.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $242.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $253.62 million, with estimates ranging from $247.25 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.
BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE:BFS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 55,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.