Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.82. 459,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

