Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to announce $79.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.00 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $72.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $331.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.34 million to $360.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $345.99 million, with estimates ranging from $309.53 million to $382.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

