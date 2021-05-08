Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($18.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

