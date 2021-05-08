Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post sales of $161.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $649.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.26 million to $660.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $675.45 million, with estimates ranging from $660.86 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

