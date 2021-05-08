Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report sales of $83.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.20 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $334.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

