Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

OBNK opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 302.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

