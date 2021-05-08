Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$2.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings per share of ($2.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.74). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

NVAX stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26.

In other Novavax news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $883,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,034,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

