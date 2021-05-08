Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report sales of $26.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.