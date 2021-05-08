Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report sales of $115.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.20 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $424.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $425.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $517.04 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $518.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 685,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

