Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $154.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $630.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $645.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.10 million to $671.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATY. Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 289,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

