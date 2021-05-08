Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Best Buy reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,126. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. Best Buy has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.