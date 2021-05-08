Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $72.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.05 billion and the lowest is $67.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $353.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $369.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $353.17 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.6% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $635,491,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 597,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,937,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 204,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,984,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.21. 78,973,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,245,945. Apple has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

