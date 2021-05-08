Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.03. Amyris shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 164,382 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.