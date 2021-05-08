Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMYT. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.08. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 651,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

