Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $50.43 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

