Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 15,133 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE APH opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after buying an additional 2,807,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

