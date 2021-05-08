Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $890.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.69.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,420 shares of company stock worth $1,798,534. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

